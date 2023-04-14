DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clearcreek Township officer shot in the line of duty last July has now retired, according to a township administrator.

On July 12, 2022, Clearcreek Township Police Department Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head by a domestic violence suspect, leaving him in critical condition. After multiple hospital stays, he was released to recover at home with his family.

Mat Clark, a township administrator for Clearcreek confirmed that a motion was approved on April 10 to accept Ney’s retirement. The retirement began on April 14, 2023.

The April 10 trustees’ agenda stated that they recommended accepting Officer Ney’s service retirement with “profound gratitude for his service to our community and sacrifice in the line of duty.”