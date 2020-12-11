Procession held for Washington Twp. firefighter who died from COVID-19

A funeral procession was held Friday for a Washington Township firefighter who died from COVID-19.

Lieutenant Jeff Guernsey, of the Washington Township Fire Department, died of complications due to the coronavirus Thursday, Dec. 3.

Washington Township officials said Guernsey was dedicated to his family and his work, never missing one of his children’s games or competitions. He was their most enthusiastic supporter and made sure all their sporting needs were met.

“Washington Township has lost a truly remarkable person. Jeff could make any of us smile. He was never happier than when talking about his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was an incredible friend and colleague and words can’t express how much we will all miss him,” said Fire Chief Scott Kujawa.

The Guernsey Family invited the public to a formal processional following the private funeral service. The processional was escorted by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and will include Engine 42, which is the station that Lt. Jeff Guernsey was assigned to, additional fire apparatus, and the family and friends who were invited to the private funeral service.



The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in support of two of Lt. Guernsey’s favorite sports teams:

Fairmont High School Wrestling

3301 Shroyer Rd.

Kettering, OH 45429



Team AKA

1701 Quincy Avenue #4

Napierville, Illinois 60540