DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Richmond Police Department along with other agencies will be escorting Officer Seara Burton back home from Dayton on Monday afternoon.

The escort is scheduled to leave the Dayton area at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The route will take I-75 North from Dayton to I-70 West to Richmond. Once the escort reaches Richmond, it will follow U.S. 40 from the interstate to North 5th Street, passing Officer Burton’s police car, and then onto East Main Street. From there it will go back onto U.S. 40 to Doan & Mills Funeral Home located at 790 West National Rd.

If you wish to support the family of Officer Seara Burton and the Richmond Police Department, police said to find a location that is safe along the route. Police reminded supporters not to stop or park along the interstate.

Richmond Capt. Curt Leverton said, “Members of the Richmond Police Department, along with Seara’s family and friends would like to express their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support from the Richmond Community and beyond during these difficult times.”

Once funeral arrangements have been finalized, they will be released.