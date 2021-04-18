Pro-levy Bellbrook parents continue to rally for upcoming May ballot

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN)– Bellbrook parents have been rallying for several weeks saying their child’s education is at risk as well as future generations if the proposed emergency levy tax isn’t passed. They say if the levy doesn’t pass– the students will suffer the consequences.

“We’ve already done a lot of cuts and we’re reacting to what the community is saying,” said Citizens for Sugarcreek Schools Chair Member Josh Pressnell. “We’ve gotten to the point where if we don’t start passing the levy we’re going to be going deeper and deeper into the core educational capabilities that the school brings to the community.”

Since 2018, the Board of Education has cut costs by nearly $5-million and reduced staff by 11-percent. The cuts have expanded class sizes while eliminating K-5 STEM, and K-6 art programs, high school busing and 85 supplemental positions. If the emergency levy tax passes in May, the K-5 stem program will return, as will 31 supplemental positions, and more.

One Bellbrook parent says she’s seen communities struggle when levy’s aren’t passed.

“I grew up in a town where they had a hard time passing levys and unfortunately that town struggled to recover and has yet to recover, and I’d be devastated to see that happen to Bellbrook,” said Bellbrook Parent Astrid Kapfhammer. “I think it’s pretty straight forward that the foundation of any community is their school district and it’s our obligation and responsibility to support our district.”

An emergency tax levy in Bellbrook hasn’t passed for several years. The vote on this emergency levy will take place May 4th.