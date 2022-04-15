KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau had hand surgery in the Miami Valley on April 14.

Kettering Health said the surgery at its facilities was to treat a fracture in DeChambeau’s left wrist after it was injured several weeks ago. The surgery was performed by Dr. Thomas Graham, hand surgeon and inaugural chief innovation and transformation officer for Kettering Health.

“It was humbling to be chosen as the surgeon for Bryson DeChambeau and be entrusted to care for one of the world’s best golfers,” Dr. Graham said. “At Kettering Health, we’ve been able to translate this same quality of care to everyone who is pursuing an active lifestyle, fulfilling our mission to serve everyone who seeks the best outcomes.”

According to the release, DeChambeau tried to play through the injury, but doctors suspected surgery would be needed.

“I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment,” said DeChambeau. “This has not been easy physically and mentally for me. I want to thank Dr. Graham and the incredible staff at Kettering Health.”

Kettering Health said Graham has cared for over 2,000 professional athletes and is currently the team physician for the Cleveland Guardians. Graham joined Kettering Health a year ago.