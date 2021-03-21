Pro-emergency levy group rallies together in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN)– Around 100 people gathered Sunday to send a message to their own Bellbrook community. Some residents are in favor of paying more in taxes if it means it’ll benefit their child’s education. Community residents who previously voted against the levy say they changed their mind.

“Well I was against it because a continuing levy shuts the people out but now this levy, nothing shuts you out,” said Bellbrook Resident James Martin. “They can go in, ask questions and get answers.”

Ralliers encourage others to vote in favor of the emergency operating levy, one that will fund over $3-million to the school system. The funds will come from a proposed property tax increase on residents.

“As a taxpayer, I believe spending more on our schools just like we do with our military, first responders, it’s essential to have quality education,” said Bellbrook Resident Astrid Kapfhammer. “It’s that important, that foundation that our children need and deserve.”

If the levy isn’t approved, ralliers say the school system’s resources will continue to decline.

“That will basically keep the school district from sinking,” said Bellbrook Resident Kevin Price. “Right now the ship is sinking and the house is on fire, whatever analogy you want to draw with it.”

The vote on this emergency levy will take place May 4th.