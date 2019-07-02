Pro-choice advocates protest at Premier Health

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local residents who identify as pro-choice held a protest Tuesday at Premier Health, calling on the hospital to sign a transfer agreement with Women’s Med Center.
Those who protested also delivered petitions signed by more than 3,300 people seeing a transfer agreement between the hospital and Dayton’s only abortion provider.
The advocates say that the Women’s Med Center is in imminent danger of being forced to close unless a local, private hospital agrees to a transfer agreement.
“Local access to abortion is a key component of comprehensive health care in the Greater Dayton area,” NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio Statewide Field Mnager Kelley Freeman said. “Eliminating abortion access would be a setback for the city and state’s programs to reduce infant and maternal mortality both locally and across the state.”
Premier Health also released a statement regarding the protest.
We respect the right of citizens to participate in a peaceful rally. Premier Health’s ownership includes a Catholic organization. Accordingly, under governing documents, Premier Health is prohibited from entering into certain arrangements, which include transfer agreements with this type of provider. Premier Health hospitals accept any patient from any source who presents with an emergency medical condition.Premier Health