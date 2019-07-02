Pro-choice advocates protest at Premier Health

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local residents who identify as pro-choice held a protest Tuesday at Premier Health, calling on the hospital to sign a transfer agreement with Women’s Med Center.

Those who protested also delivered petitions signed by more than 3,300 people seeing a transfer agreement between the hospital and Dayton’s only abortion provider.

The advocates say that the Women’s Med Center is in imminent danger of being forced to close unless a local, private hospital agrees to a transfer agreement.

“Local access to abortion is a key component of comprehensive health care in the Greater Dayton area,” NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio Statewide Field Mnager Kelley Freeman said. “Eliminating abortion access would be a setback for the city and state’s programs to reduce infant and maternal mortality both locally and across the state.”

Premier Health also released a statement regarding the protest.