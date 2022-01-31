MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Bengals super fan and Miami East Elementary Principal Brian Rohrer has won a bet against students and a coworker. Following the Bengals win over the Kansas City Chiefs 27 to 24, Rohrer gets to keep his beard, while Chiefs super fan and coworker Claudia Edwards will now have to dye her hair orange.

“It was amazing. We had so much fun! I still have lost my voice from all the screaming,” said Rohrer. “I talked to people who I hadn’t heard from in a long time. They were all worried about the beard after the first half…I never gave up hope!”

Edwards was at Sunday’s game in Kansas City. Though she’s devastated following her team’s loss, she said the bet was all in good sporting spirit. “He said well you have long hair I’m thinking you dye your hair orange. I said, well you cut your mustache or your beard off or whatever. So we just shook on it and decided that’s what we were going to do.”

Edwards has been growing her hair out to donate to children with hair loss. With her hair now nearly 12 inches, she says she can’t permanently dye her hair orange, but will figure out a way to own up to the bet. “So, I can’t dye it dye it but my hair will be orange one of these days and then I’ll chop it off and donate it,” said Edwards.

Rohrer said he sympathizes with his coworker, but in the end, a bets a bet. “She seems to be a person of her word so I don’t think she’ll go back on it. I feel bad for her. I hope it comes out because I don’t think this is ever going to come out of my beard!”