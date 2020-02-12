Primrose Schools students make custom V-Day cards for Dayton Children’s patients

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Primrose Val Web

Primrose students making Valentine’s Day cards for patients at Dayton Children’s (Primerose Schools)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at two locals schools are surprising patients at Dayton Children’s with special notes and treats for Valentine’s Day.

Primrose School of Yankee and Primrose School of Centerville students made custom-made Valentine’s Day cards for the children at Dayton Children’s Hospital who will be in the hospital receiving treatment on Valentine’s Day.

Check out the photos below of the children and the Valentine’s Day cards!

  • Primrose Val Web
    Primrose students making Valentine’s Day cards for patients at Dayton Children’s (Primerose Schools)
  • Primrose Val Web
    Primrose students making Valentine’s Day cards for patients at Dayton Children’s (Primerose Schools)
  • Primrose Val Web
    Primrose students making Valentine’s Day cards for patients at Dayton Children’s (Primerose Schools)
  • Primrose Val Web
    Primrose students making Valentine’s Day cards for patients at Dayton Children’s (Primerose Schools)
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS