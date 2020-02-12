Primrose Schools students make custom V-Day cards for Dayton Children’s patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at two locals schools are surprising patients at Dayton Children’s with special notes and treats for Valentine’s Day.
Primrose School of Yankee and Primrose School of Centerville students made custom-made Valentine’s Day cards for the children at Dayton Children’s Hospital who will be in the hospital receiving treatment on Valentine’s Day.
Check out the photos below of the children and the Valentine’s Day cards!
