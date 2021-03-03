Primrose Schools students collect donations for sheltered pets

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kindergarten students at Primrose Schools collected and packed food and toy donations for sheltered pets.

Primrose School of Centerville and Primrose School of Yankee partnered with the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals (SICSA) to provide the donations.

“SICSA’s mission of promoting the welfare and adoption of companion animals, and nurturing loving, lifelong relationships between animals and people pairs nicely with Primrose School’s lessons of Caring and Giving,” said Primrose Schools’ spokesperson.

The school said students from both schools usually take a field trip to deliver donations, but due to COVID-19 leadership teams from Yankee and Centerville delivered the items.

For more information on the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals, visit www.sicsa.org.