DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An event in Dayton is aiming to bring awareness to suicide prevention, especially to individuals who identify themselves in the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Rocks! is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton. The free event began back in 2021 by the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton. It is a way for the community to come together and fill the gap in suicide prevention.

Attendees that plan on heading out should know there will be a variety of items you will be able to experience:

Community Resources

Pride-Themed Rock Painting

Food Trucks

Entertainment

Games

Rock painting is the main subject of Saturday’s event. The Downtown Dayton Partnership says that on all of the rocks, says the rocks will be hope-themed and will have the phone number for the Suicide Prevention Hotline written on them for individuals in need of assistance.