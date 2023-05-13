DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An event in Dayton is aiming to bring awareness to suicide prevention, especially to individuals who identify themselves in the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Rocks! is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton. The free event began back in 2021 by the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton. It is a way for the community to come together and fill the gap in suicide prevention.

Attendees that plan on heading out should know there will be a variety of items you will be able to experience:

– Community Resources

– Pride-Themed Rock Painting

– Food Trucks

– Entertainment

– Games

Rock painting is the main subject of Saturday’s event. The Downtown Dayton Partnership says that on all of the rocks, says the rocks will be hope-themed and will have the phone number for the Suicide Prevention Hotline written on them for individuals in need of assistance.