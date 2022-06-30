WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — Prices are about to be raised for the annual Air Force Marathon as the race weekend nears.

According to the 88th Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs, prices will increase for each event after July 4. Beginning July 5, the prices for the in-person races will be as follows:

Marathon — $115

Half Marathon — $105

10K — $60

5K — $45

Tailwind Trot 1K Kids Run — $25

Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge (5K, 10K and Marathon) — $210

Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge (5K, 10K and Half Marathon) — $200

Marathon Relay (3-person team) — $230

If you wait to register on the weekend of the race, prices will again be increased. For a full list of prices, click here.

Acting Director of the Air Force Marathon, Rachael Ferguson said, “We’re really excited to be back in person this year after 2 years of the pandemic. Just having our runners back live is super exciting for us. We’re really gearing up for a great day so we’re hoping you register and come out.”

Click here for more information or to register for the event.

Ferguson also reminded people that they do not have to run to partipate, “We are walker-friendly, so anyone who is interested in coming out can also participate just by walking.”