DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AES Ohio customers will see a bigger electricity bill in June, after several factors caused the company to increase their rates.

Starting on June 1, rates will increase by $0.06 per kWh, resulting in an approximately $60 adjustment for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh. Mary Ann Kabel with AES Ohio said that these prices will remain for one year.

According to Kabel, this comes after a wholesale generation auction process concluded at the end of April. AES Ohio, along with the other state utility companies participate in this auction, which is run by an independent third party overseen by the Public Utility Commission of Ohio.

The rate increase was affected by a number of factors including the situation in Ukraine, inflation, the price of natural gas and market conditions, Kabel said.

Even with these events, Kabel explains that there are some ways to save on your electric bill including using LED lightbulbs, using a smart thermostat and considering enrolling in budget billing. For a complete list of energy-saving tips, visit the AES Ohio website here.

Kabel explained that budget billing is a different way to calculate your monthly charge. AES Ohio will calculate your budget billing amount based on your historic usage, and bill you that steady amount every month. In August, the company will either provide credit or a balance due depending on if you over- or underpaid during the year. For more information on budget billing, click here.