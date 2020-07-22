Price Stores relocating to Centerville

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After 70 years, a staple men’s clothing and tuxedo store is moving out of downtown Dayton. The owner of Price Stores announced his plans to move to a new location in Centerville.

Since 1950, Price Stores has been helping generations of men dress their best.

“I have a lot of memories here. I worked here as a college student for the original owner of the store and I came back 21 years ago and bought the business and my wife and I ran it,” said Ed Winsatt, the owner of Price Stores.

Winsatt said the business will relocate as the City of Dayton continues to redevelop the Fire Blocks District where the store is located.

“The last 10 or 15 years, Dayton has turned into an entertainment district into clubs and microbreweries and stuff and it’s just not a retail place anymore for large businesses,” he said. “We just have to go where we can be more efficient and the retail market in the Centerville area where we’re looking is a much more aggressive market for us.”

Bill Warfield, a manager at Price Stores, said it’s the right move.

“I began working here in 1988 and I retired in 2002. I moved to Texas, came back home and came back to work. I left once more and came back again so it looks like the story of my life has been Price Stores. I’ve taken care of two or three generations in some families,” Warfield said.

The move is expected to happen in September.