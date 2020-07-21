Price Stores moving to Centerville

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A long-time men’s outfitter is moving out of its downtown Dayton location.
The owner of Price Stores confirmed Monday that they are relocating to a smaller store located along State Route 725 in Centerville.
The move date is expected to happen sometime in September or October.
There is no word yet what business will move into the old location.
