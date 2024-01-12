DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Colder temperatures are headed for the Miami Valley, which means it’s time to prevent pipes from freezing.

Winter weather can cause house pipes to freeze, creating inconveniences and also the possibility for costly damage. There are many ways to prevent this from happening.

In preparation for the upcoming winter blast, the City of Fairborn shared some tips to prevent frozen pipes.

Before temperatures drop, ensure all adults living in the house know where the water shut-off valve is and how to operate it.

The building should be kept at a minimum of 55 degrees. If cabinets are against an exterior wall, keep the doors open to allow warm air in from the rest of the house.

Pipes can be wrapped in insulation or pipe socks, which can be found at local hardware stores. Use heat tape/heat cable on known areas of trouble.

If plumbing runs through the attic, keep it covered with insulation.

When cold weather is expected, like this weekend, let water drip to keep running water flowing through pipes.

For more information about pipe maintenance, contact your local government’s utilities office.