DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN)- The number one day for cooking fires occurs on Thanksgiving, but nearly all cooking related fires are preventable.



Mike Long, West Carrollton fire inspector said, “Doesn’t take long to create a fireball from a dropped turkey.”



Holidays are the time to come together with your family and enjoy a meal. But in 2021, firefighters responded to over 1,100 cooking fires in the United States on Thanksgiving, nearly 3 times the daily average.

There are many different ways to prepare a turkey, a tasty option is to deep fry it outside, but it is the most dangerous way to cook.



Long says, “Keep it away from any combustible structures. Deck, wood fence, leaves this time of year are very dry this time of year. So you want to keep the leaves away from it and make sure somebody is always watching it, never leave it unattended for cooking either.”



Do not overfill your fryer. Always avoid distractions that take your eye off the food you are preparing.



Long said, “You will get distracted by things, especially with cell phones. Nowadays you get the phone calls, walk away. We’ve had a lot of house fires that way. They’ll walk away and the smoke detectors going off. They look in their kitchen, they’re fully engulfed.”



Properly thaw your turkey in the fridge. The rule of thumb is allow one day to thaw for every four pounds. When the bird is thawed, ensure it is fully cooked before serving to guests.



Tara-Rose Groberski, Butterball Turkey Talk-Line supervisor said, “Make sure that you have an accurate thermometer and then you want to take the temperature in the breast area, and that should be 170 down in the thigh area. That should be 180. And then if you choose to stuff it in the center, the stuffing should be 165.”



Never pour water on a grease fire. Instead cover the top of your pot with a metal lid or cookie sheet until the fire is out and the metal is cool, or use a fire extinguisher.