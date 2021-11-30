DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Board of Zoning Appeals has approved the City of Dayton to demolish the old Gem City Ice Cream Co. building in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood, a building with ties to the Wright brothers’ history.

This location once held a bicycle shop run by the Wright brothers, however, it is contested whether or not the current building contains enough of the original structure to matter.

According to Tony Kroeger, Secretary for the Board of Zoning appeals, the original front of this building was demolished over 100 years ago.

Today, he says, the building has become a nuisance in need of removal. It has had structural issues for many years and was certified as a nuisance by the Housing Inspection Unit in 2008. In 2019, it was recommended for removal.

Kroeger said the City of Dayton asked the Landmark Commission for approval but was denied. The City then sent an appeal to the Board of Zoning Appeals, where it was determined that the building fit the requirements for removal.

The requirements said the building must be deemed a nuisance, that removal is required to fix the nuisance, and that appropriate measures will be taken post-demolition to care for the location.

Measures may include salvaging historic materials such as bricks, placing signage describing the historical significance of the location, and preparing for new construction.

Kroeger said that they will be taking proposals for the new space which will then be reviewed, and one chosen for construction.

The City of Dayton will hold a press conference on Tuesday, November 30 concerning the building. You can watch it live here on WDTN.com.