President Trump to return to Ohio for rally on Jan. 9

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – President Donald Trump will return to Ohio for a campaign rally in January, according to his 2020 re-election campaign.

Toledo’s Huntington Center will host the “Keep America Great” rally on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 7 pm. This will be President Trump’s first rally in the Buckeye State since being impeached by the United States House of Representatives last week.

“Ohio is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state. Since President Trump’s election, Ohio has added 94,700 new jobs, including 14,700 manufacturing jobs,” Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said “President Trump is delivering on his promises, and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Ohio.”

