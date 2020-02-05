President Trump praises ‘blue collar boom,’ and avoids impeachment topic

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTN) – President Donald Trump addressed the nation in his third State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The speech fell one day before the Senate’s final impeachment vote.

During his speech, Trump spoke about the economy, calling it a “blue collar boom.”

He attributed recent economic success to his tax cuts, trade deals and elimination of certain regulations.

He also mentioned Ohioan Tony Rankins, an Army veteran who overcame drug addiction, during his speech.

What he did not address was the impending impeachment vote, an expert from Cedarville University explains why Trump may be avoiding the topic.

“You don’t want to antagonize Congress, even the Senate…it’s kind of a close vote relatively speaking and if you push and push too much… some of them can get angry at him and change their votes if they’re on the edge already. It’s not likely but it’s possible and it’s always better to be wise about this,” explained Dr. Marc Clauson, professor of history and law at Cedarville University.