President stays on message despite crowd interruptions

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The President is headed back to the White House after speaking to a large crowd Thursday night in Cincinnati. As promised, it was a raucous rally unlike any other.

WATCH: President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Cincinnati

Interrupted three times, twice for protesters and once for an apparent medical emergency, the President gave the home crowd what they wanted.

“Thank you Ohio, we love you Ohio,” he said.

But not everyone in Ohio loves the President back, as twice protestors interrupted the hour and twenty minute speech, including a four and a half minute delay while the first was removed.

Each time, though, the President returned to his message. From touting improving economic numbers and the outlook for Ohio’s manufacturing sector to calling for border security.

The President closed with a message for voters ahead of the 2020 election: “In 2020, we’ll keep America great.”

He did address the additional planned tariffs on Chinese goods he announced earlier on Thursday, saying until there’s a trade deal, “We will tax the hell out of China.”

