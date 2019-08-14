Preschoolers thank officers, schools donate to tragedy fund

Students at Primrose Schools write thank you cards for police officers and present check to The Dayton Foundation (Primrose Schools)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Local preschoolers thanked the Dayton Police Department by making cards for the department and officers who visited their schools.

Preschoolers at Primrose School on Yankee and Primrose School of Centerville made the cards for the officers, one of which is a Primrose parent.

In addition, the schools presented a check of $1,000 to The Dayton Foundation to support the Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

Students at Primrose Schools write thank you cards for police officers and present check to The Dayton Foundation (Primrose Schools)

Students at Primrose Schools write thank you cards for police officers and present check to The Dayton Foundation (Primrose Schools)

Students at Primrose Schools write thank you cards for police officers and present check to The Dayton Foundation (Primrose Schools)

Students at Primrose Schools write thank you cards for police officers and present check to The Dayton Foundation (Primrose Schools)

Students at Primrose Schools write thank you cards for police officers and present check to The Dayton Foundation (Primrose Schools)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.