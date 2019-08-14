Preschoolers thank officers, schools donate to tragedy fund

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Primrose

Students at Primrose Schools write thank you cards for police officers and present check to The Dayton Foundation (Primrose Schools)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Local preschoolers thanked the Dayton Police Department by making cards for the department and officers who visited their schools.

Preschoolers at Primrose School on Yankee and Primrose School of Centerville made the cards for the officers, one of which is a Primrose parent.

In addition, the schools presented a check of $1,000 to The Dayton Foundation to support the Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

  • Students at Primrose Schools write thank you cards for police officers and present check to The Dayton Foundation (Primrose Schools)
  • Students at Primrose Schools write thank you cards for police officers and present check to The Dayton Foundation (Primrose Schools)
  • Students at Primrose Schools write thank you cards for police officers and present check to The Dayton Foundation (Primrose Schools)
  • Students at Primrose Schools write thank you cards for police officers and present check to The Dayton Foundation (Primrose Schools)
  • Students at Primrose Schools write thank you cards for police officers and present check to The Dayton Foundation (Primrose Schools)
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS