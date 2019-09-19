Preschoolers celebrate U.S. Air Force birthday

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Local preschoolers held a birthday party Wednesday for the United States Air Force, which celebrated its 72nd birthday.

Preschoolers at Primrose School in Beavercreek threw a party and even sang “Happy Birthday” to the United States Air Force. Due to the schools’ proximity to the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the school is familiar with the military as many parents are deployed at a time, according to the school.

More than 250 red, white, and blue Gatorade bottles and 300 candy bars were collected by the school and donated to Wright-Patt, which supplies food and beverages to service members and their families year-round.

Video courtesy of Primrose School of Beavercreek

