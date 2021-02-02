Preschoolers celebrate Groundhog Day; predict 6 more weeks of winter

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some West Carrollton preschoolers celebrated Groundhog Day to find out if it was going to be an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

Bundled up to brave the cold, Brenda Milano’s morning preschool class marched outside Walter Shade ECC in search of their shadows.

“It was snowy and cold,” describes preschooler Kayden Cowden.

“We’ve been talking about weather, especially since we’ve had changes in weather. So we talked about shadows. Today–Was the groundhog going to see his shadow?” says Milano.

Right away, the little ones spotted their shadows, forecasting the same as Punxsutawney Phil.

“It was just so much excitement outside,” smiles Milano.

“I saw my shadow!” exclaims preschooler Christopher Holman II.

As part of the lesson, they learned what the shadows signify.

“I have more winter,” says preschooler Hank Mullins.

The preschool class wasn’t bothered by the prediction of six more weeks of winter.

“Any time it snows outside, the children want snow. They look forward to winter,” says Milano.

After venturing outside, it was back int the hole for the groundhog, and to the classroom for the preschoolers as they wait out winter.