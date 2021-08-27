Preparing students to succeed: Mad River students receive over 1,000 backpacks

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Mad River students received over 1,000 backpacks this morning.

This is one of the district’s favorite events, according to Mad River schools. Last year, over 1,000 backpacks were handed out in ten minutes.

The comunity’s Day of Giving Back took place Aug. 27 at three locations across the Riverside/Mad River area. Mad River Local Schools and Riverside community organizations worked together to again distribute over 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies to students and their parents.

Mad River said the district joined forces with Hope for Riverside and other organizations to donate and pack school supplies. Throughout August, the district received enough supplies to fill the Mad River Board of Education’s gym. On Friday, Aug. 20, volunteers filled backpacks with notebooks, pens, pencils, glue sticks, erasers, folders and other items

According to the Huntington Backpack Index, it costs $1,017 to send one child to elementary school, $1,277 to send one child to middle school, and $1,668 to send one child to high school, Mad River said.

The school said, “We want as many kids as possible to feel ready to take on the school year and achieve great things. School supplies can be expensive and this is our way of helping families with that expense.”

