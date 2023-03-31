DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the high wind speeds that the Miami Valley is expected to see going into tonight, there is a high risk for power outages and fallen trees.

Officials say the first thing is to stay weather aware and to have a safety kit if weather conditions lead to power outages.

In that weather kit should be flash lights, blankets, bottles of water, portable chargers, and non-perishable food.

In addition to kits, officials also say to be extremely cautious of powerlines.

“Assume that any downed or low hanging power line is energized and dangerous,” Lauren Siburkis, spokeswoman for First Energy, said.

“Don’t assume that it’s a cable line or telecommunications line. Always assume that it’s a power line and it’s not reported immediately by calling 911. And we also encourage customers to stay far away from any downed trees because there could be electrical hazards like energized power lines hidden in that debris.”

Officials also say to sign up for text or email alerts so that you can have the latest information about specific outages in areas near you.

