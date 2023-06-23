EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — Excitement is brewing as the city of Eaton is preparing for the official launch of its first designated outdoor refreshment area — or DORA.

Beginning on July 1, Eaton’s first DORA will go into effect, operating daily from noon to 11 p.m. year-round.

The DORA will encompass more than 18 acres of the downtown area, including businesses on West and East Main, Beech, Somers, Wadsworth and North and South Barron streets. Within the DORA limits, there are five establishments that have liquor licenses.

Signage has been put up around the city’s DORA and businesses have begun receiving their special DORA cups and signage as well.

“We love block parties. We love shutting down the street in order to bring thousands of people into the local businesses that line our town here,” said Jamison Griffis, president of Downtown Eaton Inc.

“So we really hope that this will enhance that and we can grow and expand those events to have more and have larger and bring even more people in to really support our small business owners here.”

For more information about Eaton’s DORA, click here.