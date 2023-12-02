Video in player shows prior coverage of groundbreaking ceremony in 2022.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Northwest Dayton will soon be home to a new branch of the Greater Dayton YMCA.

The Premier Health YMCA, located at 2649 Salem Ave., has been in the works since Fall 2020. Soon, the new facility will be opening its doors to the public in mid-December.

Featuring a fully-equipped fitness center, a 25-yard indoor pool and a full-sized gymnasium, the facility aims to be multi-generational and multi-purpose. Programs for all ages will be available, including programs for children, teens, adults and seniors.

The 50,000 square-foot facility will be completely accessible for people with disabilities. Free child watch will also be available to families while at the YMCA.

Tours have been available throughout the month of November to allow the public to tour the construction site and have the opportunity to join the YMCA at a discounted price. The last tour is on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Until the facility opens, members can use the 11 other YMCA branches across the Miami Valley.

This YMCA is partnering with Caresource, CountyCorp, Goodwill, Premier Health and Wright State University. Each organization will offer additional resources and programs at this location.

