Premier Health vaccine clinics postponed Monday due to weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health is postponing vaccine clinics scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15 due to inclement weather.

The hospital said it will continue to monitor weather forecasts and may postpone additional clinics later in the week if necessary.

You are asked to contact the call center at (937) 276-4141 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. if either of the following apply:

You are scheduled to receive the vaccine at a clinic that had been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, and is now postponed

You are scheduled to receive the vaccine at a clinic later this week and feel it is necessary to reschedule

Premier Health will also reach out to individuals who had vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, to reschedule.