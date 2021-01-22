Premier Health vaccine clinic at UD Arena moves indoors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Health will move its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at UD Arena inside effective Saturday, Jan. 23.

The clinic will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is still operating on an appointment basis. Anyone who is scheduled for a vaccination should park in Lot B and enter through the Connor Lobby.

Each person being vaccinated can have one caregiver attend with them and curbside drop off is available. Staff will direct the drivers where to park.

Premier Health asks for early arrivals to wait until 15 minutes before their appointment time to enter the building and should plan to be there for at least 30 minutes.