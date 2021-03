DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health announced it has open appointments for a vaccine clinic Tuesday, March 2.

The clinic will be at the UD Arena and run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment over the phone by calling (937) 276-4141, or on the Premier Health website.

Premier Health is urging everyone to use the online scheduling form if possible due to high call volumes.