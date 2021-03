DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health says it still has vaccine appointments available for a clinic Monday at the University of Dayton Arena.

The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 8. Signups will run through the morning, or as long as appointments are available.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.premierhealth.com/vaccine or call (937) 276-4141.