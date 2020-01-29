Premier Health using questionnaire to spot possible coronavirus cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some local hospitals are now taking extra precautions to prevent any possible spread of coronavirus. Premier Health says its hospitals are starting an advanced screening process.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio but after two students at Miami University were tested for the virus, some area hospitals are being proactive to detect possible cases.

Premier Health says starting Wednesday at all of their hospitals, they’ve started a questionnaire to spot possible cases.

They’re asking patients about symptoms they have and about their travel history.

Doctors say some signs of the virus include respiratory symptoms or a fever.

If someone matches what could be a possible case, officials say the facility will notify infection control, appropriately isolate the person, and then if needed, screen the patient for the virus.

Doctors are reminding patients that flu is still a bigger threat than coronavirus and the best ways to stop the spread of germs include hand washing and coughing or sneezing into your sleeve.

Right now, doctors say they’re trying to figure out how the coronavirus spreads.

“What exactly is the limitations for spread? Is it just by drop, like meaning I have to sneeze within close proximity or touch a surface that I have touched? Is it airborne, meaning it can be passed at a longer distance?” wonders Roberto Colon, Associated Chief Medical Officer for Miami Valley Hospital.

Officials with Kettering Health Network say in the emergency department, they’re asking patients if they have been out of the country within the past 30 days.