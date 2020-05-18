Premier Health Urgent Care opens location in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health Urgent Care in Piqua, located at Outpatient Care Center North, will officially open to patients on Monday, May 18.

The Piqua location will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.

According to a press release from Premier Health, this urgent care location will handle a variety of health care needs from minor illnesses to injuries like fractured bones.

Providers will also be able to conduct school and sports physicals, and administer vaccinations. Diagnostic testing for the flu, pregnancy and strep can be done on-site as well as X-rays.

Premier Health Urgent Care locations also offer many occupational health services such as initial injury and post-accident care, drug testing, employee sick care and company-wide wellness biometric screenings.

Patients are able to register for an appointment online or request a video visit. Walk-in appointments will also be available through self-check-in kiosks.

Click here for more information on how to register for an appointment and other details about the reopening.