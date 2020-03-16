Premier Health, University of Dayton partner to set up COVID-19 collection site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health is partnering with the University of Dayton to set up a site where officials will collect specimens from patients with a physician order for a COVID-19 test to be performed.

The site will launch at the UD Arena parking lot located at 1801 Edwin C Moses Boulevard starting March 17. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

A logistical team with the University of Dayton will be available to direct traffic. Security will also be present.

Health officials stress that in order to ensure an orderly process, those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should first contact their family physician or primary care provider to see if they meet certain criteria before they come to the collection site.

Those without a physician’s order will not be screened.

CompuNet, in collaboration with Premier Health and Fidelity Urgent Care, will collect and forward specimens as appropriate to its reference laboratory, Quest Diagnostics, for COVID-19 testing.