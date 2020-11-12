Premier Health to transition 700 environmental, nutritional services employees to Compass One Healthcare

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Health is transitioning roughly 700 employees in its environmental services and nutritional services departments to Compass One Healthcare starting Jan. 10, 2021.
Officials with the health network told 2 NEWS that the current expectation is that the employees will continue to work at the same locations and under similar terms and conditions. Premier Health is doing this to continue to focus on patient care while managing costs.
Compass One Healthcare combines two health care support companies, Crothall Healthcare and Morrison Healthcare.
