Premier Health to transition 700 environmental, nutritional services employees to Compass One Healthcare

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Premier Health Miami Valley Hospital_1532364507719.jpg.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Health is transitioning roughly 700 employees in its environmental services and nutritional services departments to Compass One Healthcare starting Jan. 10, 2021.

Officials with the health network told 2 NEWS that the current expectation is that the employees will continue to work at the same locations and under similar terms and conditions. Premier Health is doing this to continue to focus on patient care while managing costs.

Compass One Healthcare combines two health care support companies, Crothall Healthcare and Morrison Healthcare.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS