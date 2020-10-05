Premier Health to reduce staff 1 to 2 percent by end-of-year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Health plans to reduce its staff by approximately one to two percent across its entire health system by end-of-year.

The medical network employees roughly 13,000 people, making two percent around 260 people.

Premier Health provided the below statement:

We, like other providers regionally and nationally, have experienced changing industry headwinds in recent years, some of which have intensified significantly during the current pandemic. Our financial performance is under pressure from these industry headwinds, which include what we are paid for our care by government and private payers; continued shifts of care to the outpatient setting; changing consumer preferences; and the rapid adoption of telehealth. The entire industry – not just Premier Health – understands that we must transform. To position our organization to best serve the community through our organization’s next three-year strategic plan (2021-23), we are eliminating certain vacancies, transitioning certain roles, and undertaking a reduction in force – steps taken by other health care providers in our region and across the nation. Premier Health

A spokesperson for Premier Health said that notifications have already been sent to some employees who will be affected by this, and more will be sent throughout the remainder of 2020.