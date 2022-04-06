KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health will soon open an urgent care location in Kettering.

The medical network said the newest location will be at 135 W. Dorothy Lane. The center, set to open April 12, will be the ninth Premier Health Urgent Care in Southwest Ohio.

According to a release, the urgent care location will handle needs ranging from minor illnesses to injuries. Physicals will be conducted, vaccinations, diagnostic testing and X-rays.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. You can register for an appointment online. Walk-ins are also welcome and can register at self-check-in kiosks.