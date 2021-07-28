Premier Health to host job fair at Miami Valley Hospital Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re in need of work, you can visit Premier Health’s job fair on Thursday, July 29.

The job fair will be in-person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital on 1 Wyoming Street. If you can’t make it in person, you can join virtually from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Premier Health said they are hiring RNs, LPNs and patient care techs. The medical network asks participants to bring multiple copies of their resumes. They are hiring for all shifts, full-time openings, part-time, and support.

Free parking will be available in the main garage. Participants will receive a parking token at the event.

You can sign up for a virtual interview here.