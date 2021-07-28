Premier Health to host job fair at Miami Valley Hospital Thursday

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Miami Valley Hospital_167904

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re in need of work, you can visit Premier Health’s job fair on Thursday, July 29.

The job fair will be in-person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital on 1 Wyoming Street. If you can’t make it in person, you can join virtually from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Premier Health said they are hiring RNs, LPNs and patient care techs. The medical network asks participants to bring multiple copies of their resumes. They are hiring for all shifts, full-time openings, part-time, and support.

Free parking will be available in the main garage. Participants will receive a parking token at the event.

You can sign up for a virtual interview here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

‘I am safe, I am loved’: Riverview boy stabbed, set on fire adopted by detective who responded to double murder

"I got so emotional,": Gold Medalist surprise 'welcome home' as she lands at TPA

1 teen found fatally shot, another injured after movie screening at Corona theater: Police

Homicide investigation underway after teen found fatally shot, another injured after movie

COVID-19 cases rising across the country; Florida now has 20% of cases in US

More News