MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a nursing job? Premier Health is holding hiring events across the Miami Valley on Aug. 17.

According to Premier Health, the grand hiring event will take place on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open interviews will take place at Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Vally Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center. Premier Health will be hiring inpatient bedside Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses across all hospitals and shifts.

Long-term care and home care RNs/LPNs as well as fall and winter graduates are encouraged to attend. In addition, RNs no longer need their BSN to be hired.

Premier Health said to bring your resume as hiring managers will be on site.

For more information, click here.