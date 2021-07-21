Premier Health to build health care facility at site of former Dayton hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Health care services will be part of the redevelopment of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site in Dayton, Phoenix Next announced Wednesday.

According to a release, Premier Health has committed to build a 12,000-square-foot facility on the site that would house an urgent care facility, physical therapy, lab services, medical imaging, and physician office space.

Phoenix Next, an initiative launched in 2018 to revitalize the former hospital site and surrounding neighborhoods, is currently in discussion with several organizations interested in locating operations at the 13-acre site, and continues to seek additional partners to fully redevelop the property.

“This is an exciting first step to advance a project for this site, and it aligns with the PhoenixNext planning vision created by the community,” said Eloise Broner, chair of the Phoenix Next Dayton board, which is overseeing the site’s redevelopment. “While there is much work ahead of us, we look forward to identifying partners who want to be part of this new campus.”

At the direction of the Phoenix Next Board, initial redevelopment concepts were shared in May with a small group of stakeholders and residents who live near the former hospital site. Input was sought on whether neighbors and stakeholders felt the concepts aligned with the goals articulated in the Phoenix Next vision document. Phoenix Next said the response was positive.

“While Ohio health orders limited the size of the initial gathering, the Phoenix Next Board wanted to share the potential of this development publicly so we can openly engage partners and have more dialogue with the community,” added Broner, who also is chief of shared services at Premier Health.

Premier Health and the City of Dayton have invested in neighborhoods surrounding the former Good Samaritan Hospital since 2003 through the Phoenix Project. In December 2019, the two organizations reaffirmed their long-term partnership to foster positive redevelopment of neighborhoods in the northwest part of the city, pledging a combined $30 million to redevelop the former Good Samaritan Hospital site and surrounding neighborhoods.

In addition to its $15 million commitment, Phoenix Next said Premier Health followed through on its commitment to make the former Good Samaritan Hospital site shovel-ready for new development at a cost of $10 million.

“We are excited for what this future development will mean for the Northwest Dayton community,” said Shelley Dickstein, Dayton City Manager. “As we continue our work with Premier Health to improve and revitalize the neighborhoods in this area, projects such as this will create the opportunity to attract future investment in the area.”