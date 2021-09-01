Premier Health seeking qualified candidates for in-demand positions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Like many others in the healthcare industry, Premier Health is in need of qualified employees in a number of positions.
In July, the medical group held a hiring event at Miami Valley Hospital for RNs, LPNs and patient care techs.
“Throughout the pandemic, staffing challenges have become more significant across health care and many other industries,” Premier Health said in a statement. “Demand is high, and the work of our clinical and support professionals is invaluable.”
The medical group has taken steps to recruit and retain employees, such as:
- Extending same-day job offers to qualified candidates
- Holding more frequent virtual hiring events
- Offering more flexible work options
- Advertising sign-on bonuses for in-demand positions
For more information about available jobs with Premier Health, click here.