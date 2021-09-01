Premier Health seeking qualified candidates for in-demand positions

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Premier Health Miami Valley Hospital_1532364507719.jpg.jpg

(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Like many others in the healthcare industry, Premier Health is in need of qualified employees in a number of positions.

In July, the medical group held a hiring event at Miami Valley Hospital for RNs, LPNs and patient care techs.

“Throughout the pandemic, staffing challenges have become more significant across health care and many other industries,” Premier Health said in a statement. “Demand is high, and the work of our clinical and support professionals is invaluable.”

The medical group has taken steps to recruit and retain employees, such as:

  • Extending same-day job offers to qualified candidates
  • Holding more frequent virtual hiring events
  • Offering more flexible work options
  • Advertising sign-on bonuses for in-demand positions

For more information about available jobs with Premier Health, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

My gun went through TSA. What happens next?

COSI announces Marvel exhibit

Bishop Sycamore: Investigation into football program, school only raises more questions

Reducing waste at home

US lawmakers work to finalize NDAA before deadline

Celebrating Grace Norman

More News