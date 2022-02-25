DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Policies are changing as COVID-19 cases quickly decline, and hospitals are no different. On Friday, February 25, Premier Health announced it is resuming normal visitor guidelines for all patients who are not diagnosed with COVID-19.

While the number of visitors allowed has returned to normal, visitors are still required to wear masks, Premier Health said.

For those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, hospitalized patients are now allowed one visitor at a time. Infants in the NICU who test positive are allowed two visitors at a time and patients in labor who test positive are allowed two support persons.

These guidelines apply to all Premier Health hospitals, including the Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center.