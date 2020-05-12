Premier Health resumes mobile screening mammography service

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health’s mobile mammogram vehicle is making stops in Southwest Ohio again, offering traditional and advanced mammography services.

In a press release Premier Health said that the mobile mammography coach is utilizing strict cleaning and sanitation practices. All rooms and equipment are cleaned continually.

All staff are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for hand hygiene and use of masks and additional personal protective equipment (PPE), as appropriate.

The mobile mammography coach is open for appointments on the following dates and times in May:

Women can schedule their mammogram on the mobile coach by calling 844-453-4199. More information about the process and coach locations is available at www.PremierHealth.com/mammo.

