Premier Health resumes mobile screening mammography service

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health’s mobile mammogram vehicle is making stops in Southwest Ohio again, offering traditional and advanced mammography services.
In a press release Premier Health said that the mobile mammography coach is utilizing strict cleaning and sanitation practices. All rooms and equipment are cleaned continually.
All staff are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for hand hygiene and use of masks and additional personal protective equipment (PPE), as appropriate.
The mobile mammography coach is open for appointments on the following dates and times in May:
- Friday, May 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Atrium Medical Center Imaging
- Monday, May 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Twin Valley Bank
- Friday, May 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hazel Baker Snider Funeral Home
- Wednesday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SureCare Medical Center
Women can schedule their mammogram on the mobile coach by calling 844-453-4199. More information about the process and coach locations is available at www.PremierHealth.com/mammo.
