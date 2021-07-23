Premier Health responds to community group protesting new healthcare center development

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Health issued a statement following protests at the former Good Samaritan Hospital site by the Clergy Community Coalition on Friday.

The coalition was protesting the newly announced $30 million redevelopment project, asking the healthcare network to provide more to a community that currently doesn’t have a nearby hospital.

Despite an extraordinary global pandemic that resulted in many additional hospitalizations in Dayton and in other communities, Miami Valley Hospital – as the 15th largest hospital in the nation – had the capacity to handle the surge in cases and continue to provide all other services. Residents of Dayton continue to have choice when it comes to their inpatient health care – and they have the added benefit of living in close proximity to the region’s only adult Level I trauma center. In fact, many patients within Good Samaritan Hospital’s primary service area already were choosing Miami Valley Hospital and its Level I trauma center for their emergency care prior to the hospital’s closure in 2018. In addition, health care continues to shift from the inpatient to outpatient setting, further reducing the demand for inpatient beds – the primary reason why Good Samaritan Hospital closed. The past three years have confirmed this decision. Premier Health plans to expand convenient access to outpatient services at the former Good Samaritan site – services that reflect input from community meetings and received a positive response recently from neighborhood residents. Premier Health continues to invest throughout the region – in urban, suburban, and rural areas – and looks forward to collaborating with other organizations interested in establishing a presence in northwest Dayton and enhancing its quality of life. Premier Health

The current plans include an urgent care facility, lab services and physician office spaces among other projects. The coalition is urging Premier Health to consider building a full-fledged hospital at the site, rather than a healthcare center.