Premier Health receives nearly $2M to aid patients struggling with substance abuse

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health, in partnership with ProMedica, received almost $2 million in grant money from the Ohio Department of Health to treat emergency department patients struggling with substance abuse and connect them with the help they need.



This funding, part of the Comprehensive Care for Substance Use in Ohio Emergency Departments (CCOED) program, will enhance and expand the work being done at Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Atrium Medical Center, as well as three ProMedica sites.

“Premier Health emergency departments are in a position to be an access point for those individuals struggling with addiction, both in obvious and not-so-obvious cases,” said Candy Skidmore, vice president of emergency and trauma services for Premier Health. “The CCOED program allows us to develop effective screening tools to assist with identifying more individuals who may greatly benefit from supportive services in the community, and then strengthen pathways to connect the two.”

Premier Health said CCOED has three overarching goals:

Identify patients with opioid use disorder (OUD)

Manage OUD by implementing evidence-based practices in emergency medicine

Transition patients to long-term care and supportive services

Premier Health continues its work with Miami Valley organizations, like Samaritan Behavioral Health for diagnosing abuse and crisis response and OneFifteen for both inpatient and outpatient treatment options.