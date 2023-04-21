DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Health is taking charge against substance use disorders by adding a new program to the emergency departments.

The health organization is adding a program called SUN, a substance use navigator. Patients in need within the emergency department will be able to work with SUNs, which will allow patients to undergo chemical dependency tests and be placed in either a treatment facility or other helpful service.

Medical professionals that are deemed SUNs will have experience within at least one of three areas to provide the expected care to patients.

“Substance use navigators must have experience with substance use disorder, nursing, or social work,” Premier Health says.

“In addition, the most important characteristics that a SUN must demonstrate are passion to serve the community and a strong sense of compassion for the patients they encounter. It is imperative that a SUN connects with a patient in ways that other emergency department professionals cannot.”

Six SUNs are in place at Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley North and Upper Valley Medical Center. Additional professionals for the new program are looking to be hired for the Atrium and Upper Valley locations.

Premier is the first within the area to begin the SUN program.