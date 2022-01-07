DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health will postpone nonessential surgeries that require overnight stays starting Monday.

Premier Health said the policy will go into effect Monday, January 10. All nonessential procedures/surgeries requiring an overnight stay will be postponed until after Jan. 31, 2022. The policy is to help preserve critical hospital capacity for patients and the community, according to a release.

All essential procedures and surgeries will continue at hospitals, as will all procedures and surgeries for patients who do not require an overnight stay.

The medical network also urged people to get vaccinated in a statement saying, “If you have not already done so, please get vaccinated against COVID-19 and take other precautions (such as masking and social distancing) whenever possible to help us in caring for the community.”



