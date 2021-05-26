Premier Health partners with local barbershops to host free health clinics

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health announced it has partnered with six barbershops in Montgomery County to increase awareness of chronic health conditions and promote healthy lifestyle choices within the African-American community.



The hospital said the program, which launched in 2019, offers free health screenings and health education on select Thursdays through Saturdays through December 18. The screenings are available at City Stars Unlimited Barber and Salon, Deeez Cuttz Barbershop, Headliners Barbershop, ManUp Barbershop, Serenity Salon, and Stylzes Barber and Nail Care.

“The COVID-19 pandemic halted our Barbershop Health initiative in 2020,” said Roopsi Narayan, MPH, CPH, director of Premier Community Health. “Premier Health is pleased to once again team up with local barbers to improve the health of the communities we serve. This program will communicate the importance of prevention, early detection, disease self-management, and encourage healthy living.”



Voluntary health screenings will feature free blood pressure, height, and weight measurements, along with a body mass index calculation and a fingerstick test for A1c. The Barbershop Health clinics will also offer, on select dates, highlight events that provide additional education and services to participants.

Clinics from September through December will have a limited number of free flu shots available.

The following are the clinic dates:



City Stars Unlimited Barber and Salon

1649 N. Gettysburg Ave., Trotwood, OH 45417

Saturday, June 26, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Highlight Day)

Friday, August 6, 1 – 5 p.m.

Friday, November 5, 1 – 5 p.m.

DCB (Deeez Cuttz Barbershop)

2576 Shiloh Springs, Trotwood, OH 45426

Friday, July 23, 1 – 5 p.m. (Highlight Day)

Thursday, September 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 4, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Headliners Barbershop

729 E. Main Street, Trotwood, OH 45426

Thursday, May 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 10, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Highlight Day)

Friday, September 17, 1 – 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 18, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

ManUp Barbershop

4444 Powell Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Saturday, June 19, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Friday, August 27, 1 – 5 p.m. (Highlight Day)

Thursday, November 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Serenity Salon Barber Hail Nails

4628 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416

Friday, June 11, 1 – 5 p.m. (Highlight Day)

Thursday, August 12, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 13, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Stylzes Barber and Nail Care

7600 N. Main Street, Dayton, OH 45415

Saturday, July 17, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Highlight Day)

Thursday, September 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.