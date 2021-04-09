Premier Health works with Dayton-area businesses to offer free health screenings to underserved communities

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Premier Community Health Mobile Clinic is on the move again offering free health screenings throughout Dayton, Huber Heights and Trotwood.

The mobile clinic is teaming up with local barbershops and salons to bring free health screenings and education to anyone who needs it.

“It’s staffed by licensed nurses, and the nurse conducts testing. They take vitals, blood pressure cholesterol blood glucose, hemoglobin A1c, and then match those details we have with results in real-time and have meaningful dialogue with them about what types of changes if any can they make to better their lifestyle,” said Roopsi Marayan, the director of Premier Community Health.

Marayan said the goal was to take care to the patients where they live and to connect them with services as needed. Appointments on the mobile will be available at businesses like Deeez Cuttz and Serenity Barbershop and Salon.

Ray Lindsey, the owner of Serenity Salon said, “It’s important to know what we’re dealing with. How we are affected by health and how we can prevent further health concerns.”

“Health is the most important things in the world, period. If you don’t have your health you don’t have anything. You have to be here to produce or do anything in life,” said Shaun Wilson, the owner of Deeez Cuttz Barbershop.

Health screenings provided by the Mobile Clinic are free; however, appointments are required. Appointments can be made by calling 866-608-3463.

The following dates are available: